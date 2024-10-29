Karnataka Forest Dept engages three trained elephants to relocate wild elephants roaming near human habitats in Shivamogga

The Forest Department has launched an operation to drive wild elephants causing trouble in parts of villages adjacent to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary near Shivamogga to forest patches. Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the operation that began on Monday (October 29, 2024).

The residents of Puradalu, Maleshankara, Bellur, Sirigere, Aladevara Hosur and adjacent villages in Shivamogga taluk have complained of elephant menace. The elephants raided agriculture fields repeatedly. A farmer died in an elephant attack near Puradal on August 24. Following such incidents, the residents staged protests and demanded the Forest Department capture the elephants and relocate them.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division) in Shivamogga, told The Hindu that three elephants had been brought from Sakrebail camp for the operation.

“We are trying to drive the elephants back to safe places, away from human habitats. According to our observation, about 10 to 12 elephants are roaming in the area. Of them, five have entered the locality recently. Our staff members are monitoring their movement and trying to restrict them in large forest patches of the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary,” the officer stated.