GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Forest Dept engages three trained elephants to relocate wild elephants roaming near human habitats in Shivamogga

Residents have repeatedly complained of elephants raiding fields and attacking people.

Updated - October 29, 2024 05:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the relocation operation that began on October 29, 2024.

Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the relocation operation that began on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has launched an operation to drive wild elephants causing trouble in parts of villages adjacent to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary near Shivamogga to forest patches. Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the operation that began on Monday (October 29, 2024).

Villagers stage protest over elephant menace and eviction notices

The residents of Puradalu, Maleshankara, Bellur, Sirigere, Aladevara Hosur and adjacent villages in Shivamogga taluk have complained of elephant menace. The elephants raided agriculture fields repeatedly. A farmer died in an elephant attack near Puradal on August 24. Following such incidents, the residents staged protests and demanded the Forest Department capture the elephants and relocate them.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division) in Shivamogga, told The Hindu that three elephants had been brought from Sakrebail camp for the operation.

“We are trying to drive the elephants back to safe places, away from human habitats. According to our observation, about 10 to 12 elephants are roaming in the area. Of them, five have entered the locality recently. Our staff members are monitoring their movement and trying to restrict them in large forest patches of the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary,” the officer stated.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.