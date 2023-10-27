ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Forest Department official arrested for possession of tiger claw, suspended

October 27, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The complainants had alleged that Deputy Range Forest Officer Darshan Kumar had posted a photo, showing him wearing a tiger claw pendant, on social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of tiger cubs playing in a shallow stream. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Karnataka Forest Department officials have arrested Darshan Kumar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer in Chikkamagaluru district, on charges of possessing tiger claws. The Koppa Division of Forest Department had received complaints that Mr. Kumar, attached to the Kalasa Range of Forest, possessed a tiger claw.

The senior officers of the department summoned him. Though he did not respond to the summons initially, he was later arrested. Nandish L., DCF, has suspended Darshan Kumar, following charges against him.

The DRFO was earlier accused of possessing a tiger claw pendant. Based on a complaint filed by Supreeth and Abdul Khader of Arenur, Forest Department officials had registered a case against him.

The complainants alleged that Darshan Kumar had posted a photo, showing him wearing a tiger claw pendant, on social media platforms. He had removed the photos recently. The complainants wanted the department to investigate if the official was in possession of tiger claws.

On October 27, Ramesh Babu, DCF of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that complaints had been filed against Darshan Kumar in Koppa and Chikkamagaluru divisions. “We have summoned the official for an inquiry. So far, he has not responded. As of now, he is absconding. We will take action against him,” the officer said.

On October 22, the Forest Department arrested Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santhosh from the sets of the TV relaity show for wearing a tiger claw pendant.

