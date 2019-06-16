Karnataka foresees steep fall in GST revenue after 2022–23

The Karnataka government has predicted a steep fall in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue at the end of 2022–23 as compared with the projected revenue of 2021–22 that would have accrued to the State due to the constitutionally guaranteed compensation.

At the Fifth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said many structural issues, including the rates of tax and revenues under the GST, have not risen to the government’s expectations in the State.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said while the revenue gap was being bridged by the assured compensation till 2022, the State had limited scope to mobilise additional revenue thereafter.

Karnataka’s stand Centre’s grants under CSS has decreased from ₹16,525 crore in 2014–15 (revised estimate) to ₹10,099 crore in 2019–20 (budgetary estimate)

Centre is yet to reimburse over ₹1,500 crore advance paid under MGNREGA

Centre urged to hike its cost in railway projects from 50% to two-thirds

Union government urged to clear suburban railway project

He said shortfall in revenue would “adversely impact developmental and other infrastructural projects implemented in the State as well as committed expenditure of the State government”. In case this revenue gap was not bridged in the coming years despite all compliance efforts, adequate compensation in the manner as envisaged in the Compensation Act should be extended beyond 2022, the Chief Minister said.

In his 21-page address, he said the State would face a serious financial crunch after 2022, once the compensation ends. “It is time to devise a mechanism to overcome erosion of the tax base in the days to come,” he said.

Referring to the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), he said the overall estimated grants from the Centre under the CSS decreased from ₹16,525 crore in 2014–15 (revised estimate) to ₹10,099 crore in 2019–20 (budgetary estimate). These figures denote a drop in grants from 15.17% of the overall revenue receipts in 2014–15 (revised estimate) to 5.55% in 2019–20 (budgetary estimate).

Drinking water, MGNREGA

Noting that the Centre has scaled down its engagement with rural drinking water significantly, he said the State was investing ₹2,800 crore during 2019–20 for rural drinking water out of which the Centre’s share was only ₹400 crore. He urged the Centre to significantly increase the allocation to rural drinking water sector.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he said the Centre was yet to reimburse over ₹1,500 crore advance paid by the State over and above its share. He requested the Prime Minister to significantly increase the allocation for the job scheme so that workers were not subjected to hardship owing to delays in payment of wages.

Railway projects

Regarding railway projects, he said the State had agreed to provide land for free in addition to contributing 50% of the project cost. He urged the Centre to share the State’s burden for the ongoing projects by increasing its share to at least two-thirds of the project cost, including the cost of the land.

On suburban railway project, he said the State government had given its clearance for the much-needed project, but the Centre had asked the State to revisit some of the issues. “This may delay the project further. I request the Centre to clear the project as proposed,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

HDK takes exception to ranking system

Mr. Kumaraswamy has taken exception to the ranking system adopted by NITI Aayog and said 58th rank to Bengaluru in Ease of Living Index is unacceptable. At the Fifth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Saturday, he said the ranking system should be more participative, scientific, and transparent. “Giving 58th rank to Bengaluru in Ease of Living Index is unacceptable as Bengaluru is widely rated as the most preferred city for work in the country by reputed agencies,” he said.