Karnataka for stricter lockdown from today; relaxation of norms likely after April 20

As the nationwide lockdown stands extended till May 3, the Karnataka government is all set for stricter implementation of measures for containing COVID-19 and the situation will be reviewed only on April 20 for relaxation of containment norms.

With this, the State government seems to be against relaxation of lockdown norms even in some select sectors of the economy right now, including public transport. The first phase of the lockdown ended on Tuesday.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the government would monitor the situation in each district to see whether lockdown was being followed. Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to dispatch a set of guidelines to States on Wednesday to be followed during the extended period till May 3.

Crucial week

Based on the Centre’s guidelines, the Sate government would formulate a policy for relaxation of norms for the rural economy, industry and sectors that provide labour after April 20. “We will have to take stringent action for one more week,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister has decided to call a meeting of senior officials to provide relaxations in regions that have contained the disease. An assessment is to be made in all districts and sector-wise. “Relaxations would be given based on the Centre’s guidelines,” he said.

Sources said on April 20, a decision would be taken on opening liquor shops, plying of autorickshaws, operations of industries, IT-BT and garment units. However, at the press conference, the Chief Minister said: “The government will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdles.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there would be strict checking and more barricades in place throughout Karnataka to restrict unnecessary movement of people during the lockdown.

ADGP-rank officials

He said in districts where more cases are being reported, the ADGP-rank police officials would be posted to monitor the situation. The Union government was also planning micromanagement of hotspots to contain the pandemic, he said. “Though there are strict guidelines at hotspots, some unnecessary movements continue, which will be stopped,” Mr. Bommai said and ruled out sealing down of districts.

“In Bengaluru city and other hotspot districts, lockdown will be more stringent. On April 20, we will review the situation at taluk and district levels and take a call on easing restrictions,” he said.

The Chief Minister said 57,633 vehicles have been seized in the State for violation of lockdown rules. About 4,169 people have been arrested, FIRs registered against 2,181 and ₹95 lakh fine has been collected for violating norms.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with the government for containing COVID-19. “As the Prime Minister rightly said, healthcare facilities and infrastructure have been improved considerably in past two months in the country and our State as well,” the Chief Minister said.