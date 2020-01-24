Karnataka for direct recruitment of doctors

Karnataka Minister for Health B. Sriramulu on Thursday said the government had resolved to go in for direct appointment of doctors to government hospitals instead of recruiting them through the Karnataka State Public Commission. There was a shortage of about 3,500 doctors in the State and the posts would be filled in the next three months, he added.

New district hospital

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 300-bed district hospital on KRS Road here.

The hospital, with about 19 departments, has been built at a cost of ₹75.5 crore and it would take at least a few months for it to become fully functional since it required around 330 staff, including 60 doctors, and medical equipment.

Mr. Sriramulu also announced funds for procuring equipment to the new hospital.

The Minister said it was decided to go in for direct recruitment of doctors since appointments through KPSC were taking a long time.

“A decision on this was taken by the Cabinet. The DHOs had been asked to appoint doctors to the district hospitals and PHCs directly,” he said.

Mr. Sriramulu said ₹25 crore had been allocated for procuring cancer detection equipment for district hospitals.

He said government hospitals would get dialysis and scanning units and tests would be done for free for the poor as the amount would be reimbursed under the National Health Mission.

The Minister also said the government was considering to raise salaries of nursing staff, and the contract nursing staff would be regularised.

Mysuru, a ‘health hub’

Mysuru was inching towards becoming a “health hub” with so many public healthcare projects becoming a reality. After Sri Jayadeva Institute, the district hospital had been launched. The super-speciality hospital was also taking shape, besides the trauma care centre which was expected to become operational soon, said Mr. Sriramulu.