Karnataka floods: Yediyurappa orders compensation to affected families

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inspecting the damaged Kukkavu bridge on Somantadkka-Didupe Road in Belthangady taluk in Dakshin Kannada on August 12.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inspecting the damaged Kukkavu bridge on Somantadkka-Didupe Road in Belthangady taluk in Dakshin Kannada on August 12.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CM asks Dakshina Kannada DC to immediately release ₹10,000 to each family whose houses were completely or partially damaged.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday asked Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada S. Sasikanth Senthil to release ₹10,000 immediately to each of those families whose houses have been completely or partially damaged in the floods in the district.

He said this after visiting the damaged Kukkavu bridge built across the Netravathi at Kukkavu on Somanthadkka-Didupe Road in Belthangady taluk. A portion of the bridge was washed away in the flash floods on the evening of August 9.

The Chief Minister said that in addition to ₹10,000, those families whose houses had been partially damaged would get ₹1 lakh for repair work and those who had lost their houses would get ₹5 lakh for the construction of new houses and ₹5,000 per month for rent till construction was complete.

He said 275 houses had been damaged in the district.

The Chief Minister also visited 110 families taking shelter in the relief camp at the government higher primary school in Kukkavu.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that the government would take steps to repair the roads and bridges damaged in the rains and the flood.

He later proceeded to Dharmasthala.

