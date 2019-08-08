Karnataka floods: many areas in Sakaleshpur town flooded

Following heavy rain, many localities are flooded in Sakaleshpur town forcing the residents to remain indoors since Thursday morning.

The localities close to the Hemavati River bank, Azad Nagar and other residential layouts are marooned. Many cars and two-wheelers are in water.

Hemavati river is in spate and the Hole Malleshwara Temple and buildings nearby are flooded.

The district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in six taluks of the district, including Sakaleshpur.

Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha has constituted teams under the Assistant Commissioners to take up relief work wherever necessary.