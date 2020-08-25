Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey

Belagavi

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Tuesday.

He and his cabinet colleagues boarded a special plane from the Sambra airport and flew over the Krishna basin villages for nearly an hour.

Before leaving for the survey he told journalists that the State government would take all steps to ensure that all those who had suffered in the floods would be compensated soon.

“You all know that the State’s finances are not in a strong position due to the COVID -19 induced lock down. But we are still working hard to ensure that the government’s functions are not affected,” he said.

“We are probably the only State government in the country that has not stopped full salaries to its employees. We are also releasing some funds for development projects. But we will make sure that all farmers who had lost crops and families who had suffered house damage are properly compensated as per the central and state government rules,” he added.

“I will go back to Bengaluru and hold another meeting with officers. I have received data about the flood situation in Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkot districts. I will ask officers to collect all relevant information from other affected districts and discuss methods to help the people out of the situation,” he said.

“I have directed officials to ensure that all deserving beneficiaries get the compensation that they are entitled to. I have asked them to make sure that there is no misuse of funds in this process. I have assured the people’s representatives that the government would provide all possible help to the people affected by the flood,” the CM said.

Earlier, he held a meeting with officers to discuss the flood situation.

Revenue minister R Ashok, Home minister Basavaraj Bommai, irrigation minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and some officers accompanied the CM aboard the plane.