Karnataka fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

Bengaluru

23 June 2020 13:53 IST

The State Government said 50% of beds in private hospitals having facilities to treat COVID-19 patients should be reserved

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals. The rates ranging from ₹5,200 to ₹25,000 depending on the category and severity of infection is both for Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) patients and other insurance/cash paying patients.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the State Government said 50% of beds in private hospitals having facilities to treat COVID-19 patients should be reserved for patients referred from public health authorities.

While the rates per day for general ward has been fixed at ₹5,200 for AB-ArK patients and ₹10,000 for other insurance and cash patients; the rate for ward with oxygen has been fixed at ₹7,000 for AB-ArK and ₹12,000 for other insurance and cash patients.

Similarly, the rates for Isolation ICU has been fixed at ₹8,500 for AB-ArK and ₹15,000 for other insurance and cash patients.

And for Isolation ICU with ventilator, the person day rate is ₹10,000 for AB-ArK and ₹25,000 for other insurance and cash patients.

The Hindu had on June 18 published an exclusive story on the proposed rates after the State’s COVID-19 task force slightly modified and approved the cost of treatment in private hospitals recommended by an eight-member committee set up by the government on June 4. The revised rates had been referred to the State Cabinet for ratification. The government has accepted and approved the task force’s recommendation.

Sources said the government did not want to wait till the cabinet approved it as the need for referring patients to private hospitals is high now with number of cases on the rise everyday.

The eight-member committee, set up to do a costing study, had on June 5 discussed the proposal submitted by the Federation of Healthcare Associations of Karnataka (FHA-K) and recommended that the proposed rates were “reasonable” and hence could be adopted.

However, the ceiling of the rates proposed for non Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) patients (cash and private insurance patients) should be slashed by 20%, the committee had said.

According to the terms and conditions connected to the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, the rates will not be applicable for the patients subscribing to insurance packages as well as for the agreements/ MoUs entered into between the hospitals and the corporate entities.

While calculating 50% AIG the beds to be utilised, the number will be counted irrespective of the fact that the beds are located in general wards, sharing wards or in private wards.

The package rate ceilings for private patients are for general wards/multi-sharing wards. An additional 10% may be charged for twin-sharing and 25 % more for single rooms. There will be no ceiling for Suites, the Order stated.

Requisitioning of hospitals for sending government patients will be done by the Commissioner, BBMP in respect of BBMP area, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts and Deputy Commissioners for other districts.

In respect of unforeseen complications /surgeries/ other co-morbid conditions/pregnancy, additional packages under AB-ArK packages will apply.

The clinical treatment and discharge protocol issued by the State Government from time to time should be strictly followed, the Order stated.

Besides, all the hospitals should get empanelled through the online portal of Suvama Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) with desktop review of statutory documents by the SAST on a fast forward basis.

“Referral of a COVID -19 patient by a Public Health Authority will be treated as auto-authorisation by SAST. All COVID-I9 patients including those belonging to BPL and APL categories, migrant labourers and interstate returnees not possessing PDS card will be considered as eligible in view of the unprecedented pandemic situation. There should be no compromise on the quality of medical services rendered to the patients referred by the Public Health Authorities and those admitted privately,” the Order stated.

The Suvama Arogya Suraksha Trust will be the Nodal Agency for the settlement of claims.

It further stated that, “Non-compliance will attract punishment under the relevant Sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Indian Penal Code. This order will be in operation until further orders.”