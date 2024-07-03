Karnataka fixes ₹300 price cap on dengue tests under Epidemic Diseases Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid a surge in dengue cases in Karnataka, the State government on Wednesday fixed a price cap of ₹300 each on Dengue Elisa NS1 antigen and Dengue Elisa IgM antibody tests in private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. For a rapid card screening test (NS1, IgM and IgG antibodies), the government has fixed a price of ₹250.

Currently, the cost of diagnostic tests in private hospitals ranges from ₹750 to ₹1,500.

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) is an immunological assay commonly used to measure antibodies, antigens, proteins and glycoproteins in biological samples. The rates have been fixed under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and a Government Order on the price cap was issued on Wednesday.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who held a coordination meeting to chalk out dengue control measures with officials from BBMP, Health, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) departments on Tuesday, had said a notification on the price cap will be issued on Wednesday.

Following this, a rate fixation committee was set up and the committee held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories on Wednesday. The committee recommended a price cap of ₹300 each for Elisa NS1 test and Elisa IgM test and ₹250 for a rapid test.

Dengue has been on the rise in the State with 6,390 cases and six deaths reported this year so far.

Mixed response

The response from private healthcare providers has been mixed. Some hospitals have expressed concerns about the financial implications of the price cap, while others have welcomed the move as a necessary step to ensure public health.

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said the price cap is unreasonable. PHANA president Govindaiah Yatheesh said the association has requested the government to keep the dengue test price at ₹800. “In 2015, the price cap was fixed at ₹500 and nine years later without taking into consideration inflation and other allied aspects, the government has announced ₹300 price cap. This is unreasonable as the cost of dengue test kits itself is around ₹450, apart from the manpower,” Dr. Yatheesh told The Hindu.

H.M. Venkatappa, Managing Director of Kanva Diagnostics, said the price cap will only dilute the quality of tests. “While the price fixed for the rapid test is reasonable, it is not feasible for us to do the Elisa tests at ₹300 each,” he said.

