ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka firm flies country’s first autonomous drone in underground mines

January 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated January 20, 2023 10:47 am IST - Bengaluru

Squadrone said the success of this project had proved that the application of drone-based Hovermap LiDAR technology would bring about a huge transformation in the way underground mines are worked in India

The Hindu Bureau

Squadrone successfully completed a Proof of Concept atHindustan Zinc Ltd.’s (Vedanta) underground mines in Udaipur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru-based technology-driven mining services company, Squadrone, has become the first Indian firm to fly autonomous drones in underground mines in the country. Squadrone successfully completed a Proof of Concept at Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s (Vedanta) underground mines in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The company said the success of this project had proved that the application of drone-based Hovermap LiDAR technology would bring about a huge transformation in the way underground mines are worked in India and would make a huge difference in the life of every miner in India with enhanced safety, productivity, and higher efficiency.

“This is a historic moment for us, as we become the first company in India to fly autonomous drones in underground mines in the country. This technology can be used to improve safety and reduce risks, resulting in more efficient, cost-effective, and smart mining operations,” said Cyriac Joseph, founder and CEO, Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that the company also had plans to work with various other mining and tunnelling companies to design and implement innovative applications of this state-of-the-art technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US