Karnataka firm flies country’s first autonomous drone in underground mines

January 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based technology-driven mining services company, Squadrone, has become the first Indian firm to fly autonomous drones in underground mines in the country. Squadrone successfully completed a Proof of Concept at Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s (Vedanta) underground mines in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The company said the success of this project had proved that the application of drone-based Hovermap LiDAR technology would bring about a huge transformation in the way underground mines are worked in India and would make a huge difference in the life of every miner in India with enhanced safety, productivity, and higher efficiency.

“This is a historic moment for us, as we become the first company in India to fly autonomous drones in underground mines in the country. This technology can be used to improve safety and reduce risks, resulting in more efficient, cost-effective, and smart mining operations,” said Cyriac Joseph, founder and CEO, Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd.

He added that the company also had plans to work with various other mining and tunnelling companies to design and implement innovative applications of this state-of-the-art technology.