Karnataka farmers to get ownership rights in three taluks: Lad

July 16, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister Santosh Lad has said that steps will be taken to give ownership rights of farmlands that were allotted to farming societies for a specific period to the farmers who were doing cultivation on such lands.

He chairing a meeting of officials and farmers on the issue of lands allotted to farming societies in the taluks of Dharwad, Alnavar, and Kalaghatagi in Dharwad on Saturday.

Mr. Lad said that the government had allotted government lands to the farming societies for a specific period for farming activities. However these societies had lost their existence now and the farmers who were doing cultivation on these lands earlier, had continued cultivation.

The government has decided to give ownership rights to these farmers as per the guidelines, he said.

He said that such farmers were required to submit their applications through Form 57 through the respective tahsildars and already several farmers had submitted their applications, which were now being verified.

However several farmers who were cultivating on these lands had not submitted their applications yet and a proposal would be sent to the government to allow these farmers to submit their applications, he said.

Mr. Lad said that he would make all efforts to get maximum land lands allotted to the eligible farmers as per the government guidelines.

Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli said that the farmers presently doing cultivation on these farmlands would face no difficulty in getting ownership of the same. Senior government officials, office bearers of the farming societies and many farmers took part in the meeting.