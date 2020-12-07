Karnataka farmers sign 8.80 lakh postcards opposing Centre’s farm laws

Nearly 8.80 lakh farmers of the State have signed postcards and letters opposing the Central government’s farm laws and same will be given to President Ram Nath Kovind through the AICC, said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar here today.

The Kisan Congress took the lead of the signature campaign following the direction from the party high command.

The Congress has extended support to the Bharat bandh call given by the farmers on Tuesday opposing the farm laws.