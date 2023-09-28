Karnataka: Farmers’ outfit threatens to close highways between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday

September 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti headed by farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar has called for closure of highways across the State from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Mr. Shanthakumar said the farmers will close the national and State highways for about two hours on Friday to bring pressure on the State government to stop release of water from the reservoirs of Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

He said a mammoth rally to the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru has also been planned during the day. He said a peaceful bandh was observed in Bengaluru and few other parts of the State was observed on September 26.

Though Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy assured the protesters that an urgent meeting will be convened in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision in the regard, no step has been taken by the State government with regard to stopping release of water to Tamil Nadu.

