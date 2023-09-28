HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka: Farmers’ outfit threatens to close highways between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday

September 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti headed by farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar has called for closure of highways across the State from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Mr. Shanthakumar said the farmers will close the national and State highways for about two hours on Friday to bring pressure on the State government to stop release of water from the reservoirs of Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

He said a mammoth rally to the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru has also been planned during the day. He said a peaceful bandh was observed in Bengaluru and few other parts of the State was observed on September 26.

Though Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy assured the protesters that an urgent meeting will be convened in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision in the regard, no step has been taken by the State government with regard to stopping release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.