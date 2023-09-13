Karnataka farmers oppose further release of water to Tamil Nadu

September 13, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Association have opposed any further release of water from the reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

Taking exception to the directives of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu at the rate of 5,000 cusecs per day for another 15 days, the farmers said there was a crisis brewing in the State due to rainfall deficiency.

Badagalpura Nagendra of KRRS said there was a drinking water crisis in the Cauvery basin of the State due to poor rains and hence, the State government should firmly reject the CWRC directives and dubbed it as ‘’unscientific’’. He said before making such regulations, the CWRC members should have visited the Cauvery basin in Karnataka to apprise itself of the ground reality. ‘’Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the State government should uphold the interest of Karnataka farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association, which has also constituted Cauvery Jala Samrakshana Samiti, urged the State government to file a review petition and urge the apex court to bring a stay on the directives.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the association, said they have constituted a 10-member committee comprising leaders of various farmers organisations, Kannada activists, and subject experts. The team would visit various areas, including KRS, Biligundlu, Talacauvery etc., prepare a report, and submit it to the authorities, besides presenting the scenario to the public, he said.

He said further release of water would result in acute drinking water scarcity in the days ahead and Bengaluru would be among the worst affected. ‘’It was imperative to make the people of Bengaluru realise the gravity of the situation and hence, a meeting of various Kannada organisations will also be convened,” Mr. Shanthakumar added.

The association said it will also prepare a simple booklet to highlight the Cauvery issue and make the public aware. It also decided to meet the Chief Minister and the Governor to apprise them of the severity of the water crisis.

Mr. Shanthakumar said construction of Mekedatu reservoir was the only solution to tide over water scarcity during lean years. Had the reservoir been constructed, farmers in the Cauvery basin in the State would not have been affected this year, he added.

The Karnataka MPs came under criticism for their ‘’silence’’ on the issue.