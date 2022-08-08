Farmer dies in elephant attack in Sakaleshpur, locals call for bandh
Repeated incidents of elephant attack in Sakaleshpur taluk forced the local people to stage a protest in the town
A person died in an elephant attack at Sullakki in Sakaleshpur taluk on the morning of August 8, 2022. The deceased has been identified as Manjunath alias Kempanna, 52, of Sullakki village. He was attacked by a wild elephant while on his way to his field in the morning.
Repeated incidents of elephant attacks in Sakaleshpur taluk have forced the local people to stage a protest in the town. Local organisations have called for a bandh of commercial establishments in the city in support of the protest, condemning the deaths due to elephant attacks.
The protesters have demanded that the forest minister visit the spot and heed their woes.
