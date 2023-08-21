ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: Fact-check unit to be set up to crackdown on fake news

August 21, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday approved the establishment of a fact-check unit to crackdown on fake news, fake emails, and cybercrime in the State.

The fact-check unit aided by experts in the field would be held responsible for monitoring spread of fake news and its sources by adopting latest technological tools, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the IT/BT department would provide support for formulating laws to punish people involved in spreading fake news and cybercrime. But the fact-check unit would function under the Home Department.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and senior officials attended the meeting.

