Karnataka facing injustice in tax devolution because it is a progressive State: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Highlighting the need for justice in the devolution of taxes yet again, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Kannadigas should be aware of the fact that although the State is contributing more than ₹4,00,000 crore through taxes, it is only getting ₹55,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore from the Centre. “We are only getting 14 paise to 15 paise of every one rupee of our contribution,” he said.

In his address on the occasion of the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava, Mr Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is facing injustice because it is a progressive State.

“Karnataka is the second largest contributor to the central tax revenue after Maharashtra. Under the federal system, there should not be any injustice just because Karnataka is a progressive State. No one should milk a milch cow completely dry, or else the calf will be malnourished,” he said.

He added that despite these constraints, the Government did not compromise on welfare schemes, including nourishing mid-day meals for school children.

Urging MPs to address this issue in the Parliament, the Chief Minister said, “MPs must raise this issue at the Centre. When we demand justice, they are politicising the issue. We should launch a movement to get our rightful dues.”

Take pride in Kannada

Calling upon people to take pride in Kannada and bring it into daily use as much as possible, the Chief Minister said, “Karnataka has more than 200 languages and whatever language people speak here or whichever caste or religion they belong to, they all are Kannadigas.”

“Kannada is a very old language with a history of 7,000 years. The Centre has also recognised it as a classical language. You should not give up Kannada language at any cost. I am not saying do not be liberal towards other langauges. I in fact endorse being liberal, but not at the cost of our language. Keep enhancing your linguistic skills but never forget to speak in Kannada. People living here must become true Kannadigas for the growth of the language, “ the Chief Minister asserted.

A cultural programme themed around “Hesarayithu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada” (the State got the name Karnataka, now Kannada should become its breath) was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy to mark the occasion.

Mandatory in schools

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava is now mandatory in all educational institutions. “From this year has been made mandatory to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava in all educational institutions. I will get the report today by the end of the day,” he said.

