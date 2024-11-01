GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka facing injustice in tax devolution because it is a progressive State: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

No one should milk a milch cow completely dry, or else the calf will be malnourished, says Karnataka Chief Minister

Published - November 01, 2024 01:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Afshan Yasmeen
Afshan Yasmeen
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (November 1, 2024).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (November 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Highlighting the need for justice in the devolution of taxes yet again, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Kannadigas should be aware of the fact that although the State is contributing more than ₹4,00,000 crore through taxes, it is only getting ₹55,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore from the Centre. “We are only getting 14 paise to 15 paise of every one rupee of our contribution,” he said.

In his address on the occasion of the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava, Mr Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is facing injustice because it is a progressive State.

“Karnataka is the second largest contributor to the central tax revenue after Maharashtra. Under the federal system, there should not be any injustice just because Karnataka is a progressive State. No one should milk a milch cow completely dry, or else the calf will be malnourished,” he said.

Veerappa Moily, Arun Yogiraj, S.V. Ranganath, and Jude Felix Sebastian among 69 selected for Karnataka Rajyotsava Award

He added that despite these constraints, the Government did not compromise on welfare schemes, including nourishing mid-day meals for school children.

Urging MPs to address this issue in the Parliament, the Chief Minister said, “MPs must raise this issue at the Centre. When we demand justice, they are politicising the issue. We should launch a movement to get our rightful dues.”

Take pride in Kannada

Calling upon people to take pride in Kannada and bring it into daily use as much as possible, the Chief Minister said, “Karnataka has more than 200 languages and whatever language people speak here or whichever caste or religion they belong to, they all are Kannadigas.”

“Kannada is a very old language with a history of 7,000 years. The Centre has also recognised it as a classical language. You should not give up Kannada language at any cost. I am not saying do not be liberal towards other langauges. I in fact endorse being liberal, but not at the cost of our language. Keep enhancing your linguistic skills but never forget to speak in Kannada. People living here must become true Kannadigas for the growth of the language, “ the Chief Minister asserted.

A cultural programme themed around “Hesarayithu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada” (the State got the name Karnataka, now Kannada should become its breath) was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy to mark the occasion.

Rajyotsava to be celebrated as ‘Kannada Janotsava’; 69 people to get award

Mandatory in schools

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava is now mandatory in all educational institutions. “From this year has been made mandatory to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava in all educational institutions. I will get the report today by the end of the day,” he said.

Published - November 01, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state budget and tax / welfare / language

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.