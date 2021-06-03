Karnataka extends lockdown till June 14

CM announces ₹500 crore package

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 cases in rural areas of Karnataka, the State government on Thursday extended the lockdown for one week, till 6 a.m. on June 14.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday also announced the second COVID-19 package of ₹500 crore for people impacted by the lockdown. Earlier, the government announced ₹1,111.82 crore package.

“The number of cases had started declining owing to lockdown. But, we have extended lockdown for another week because cases are spreading in villages. If cases come down to 5%, we will give further relief,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

All existing lockdown restrictions would be enforced till June 14. All essential goods and services such as food, medicine, milk, fruits, and vegetables would be available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The State’s COVID-19 technical advisory committee in a report to the government has said that positivity rate has to come below 5% and the number of cases should be below 5,000, and only then the lockdown may be lifted.

The Chief Minister said a decision on conducting examinations for class 10 (SSLC) and class 12 (PU) students would be taken soon. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar held discussions with him on the matter, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced relief in electricity bills to industries in the MSME sector. He added that the government will provide 500 gm milk powder to each school going child in June and July, along with foodgrains.

Karnataka had announced a 14-day “close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24 as COVID-19 cases continued to increase. It was extended again till June 7, which was further extended on Thursday.