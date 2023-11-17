ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka pushes deadline for fixing HSRP number plate to February 17, 2024

November 17, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu on November 15 first reported about the decision by the Transport Department to extend the deadline given the limited number of installations of HSRP so far in Karnataka 

The Hindu Bureau

The high security registration plates (HSRP) have features such as permanent identification number and chromium-based hologram. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The deadline for compulsory installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles has been extended by another three months, till February 17, 2024. The old deadline was November 17.

The Hindu on November 15 first reported about the decision taken by the Transport Department to extend the deadline given the limited number of installations of HSRP so far in Karnataka, and the ongoing court case related to the issue.

In August 2023, the Transport Department issued a notification, making it compulsory to fix HSRP in around two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, with a deadline of November 17.

The HSRP includes features like a permanent identification number and a hologram based in chromium. According to the Transport Department, the distinctive feature of HSRP number plates is resistance to tampering.

The notification, issued on August 17, specifies that owners failing to comply with this rule will face penalties ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

