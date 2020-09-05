Karnataka Express among seven special trains to resume service from Sept. 12

With the Ministry of Railways deciding to operate 40 more pairs of special trains, the South Western Railway (SWR) will operate seven of them, including Bengaluru-New Delhi-Bengaluru Karnataka Express, from its jurisdiction from September 12.
The special trains were in addition to Shramik Special and other specials already in operation, said a communiqué from SWR. The composition and timing of the special trains would be the same as the existing regular services. However, the specials would be fully reserved services and stoppages would be restricted based on suggestions from respective State governments.
Train No. 06539/06540 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Special Express will run except Sunday leaving KSR Bengaluru at 5.20 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 8.20 p.m. It leaves Mysuru at 6.10 a.m. to reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.15 a.m.
The other trains that will be operated from September 12 include Train No. 02509/02510 Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati-Bengaluru Cantonment Special Express (Kaziranga Express, tri-weekly); Train No. 06587/06588 Yesvantpur-Bikaner-Yesvantpur Special Express (bi-weekly); Train No. 02975/02976 Mysuru-Jaipur-Mysuru Special Express (bi-weekly); Train No. 06535/06536 Mysuru-Solapur-Mysuru Special Express (Golgumbaz Express, daily); Train No. 02591/02592 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Special Express (bi-weekly), and Train No. 02627/02628 KSR Bengaluru-New Delhi-KSR Bengaluru Special Express (Karnataka Express, daily).
Precautionary measures like social distancing, thermal screening, and wearing face masks will be strictly followed.
