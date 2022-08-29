Karnataka exploring path correction in education: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka has been actively exploring a ‘path correction’ as far as existing educational frameworks, policies, and syllabi are concerned, said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT, S&T, and Higher Education.

Speaking at an event organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the Minister said his government would look at bringing about a holistic change in educational policies with special focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and language skills in order to grow talent for the next generation growth of technology and innovation in the State.

Commenting on the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Karnataka, the Minister said the State has been instrumental in implementing favourable policies to attract global GCCs across sectors.

“Reforms and new policies are our priorities. Our government will do whatever it takes to catch up with the trends of each industry,’’ he said.

KDEM chairman B.V. Naidu said GCCs have undergone a radical transformation to focus on providing values beyond the regular wage and cost benefit of organisation.

“It is only fitting that Karnataka builds a stronger base for GCCs in the coming years that will support the State’s mission to fuel the growth of clusters beyond Bengalruru,’’ said Mr. Naidu.

According to Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM, in the last two years, India has emerged stronger as a GCC location globally and Bengaluru accounted for over 60% of the GCCs in the country.

“While GCCs were focused on expanding in established metros, times are changing with a significant increase in demand for workforce in emerging tech clusters,’’ Mr. Gupta said, adding that “In the last few months we have seen 20 companies moving to Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru, and in fact some 85 GCCs are in the pipeline and in discussion with us now.”

KDEM has entered into a partnership with ANSR, a Bengaluru-based firm that helps MNCs set up GCCs to bring together policy makers and GCC leaders to chart a road map for KDEM’s spoke-shore strategy and also to promote tech clusters for GCCs beyond Bengaluru.