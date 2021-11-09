Karnataka exempts Maharashtra visitors from RT-PCR negative certificate

belagavi

09 November 2021 12:11 IST

This will apply only for visit of short duration

Those who visit Karnataka from Maharashtra for short duration need not produce negative RT-PCR certificates. The State Government has exempted those who visit Karnataka for two days or less from producing such certificates. However, they must have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and follow COVID-19 protocol.

During the meeting of the State advisory committee on COVID-19 in Bengaluru on November 6, norms were amended to allow visits of short duration following reduction of cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The new norm will apply for people who arrive in Karnataka by road, rail or air, and who return to Maharashtra in two days.

The conditions are that they have to be asymptomatic and carry a self-declaration about it, they have to follow all COVID-19 protocol like wearing masks and not be part of a crowd, and undergo thermal scanning on arrival. They have to carry double dose vaccination certificate.

They have to produce a valid return ticket.