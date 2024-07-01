GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Examinations Authority will operate even on government holidays for next three months to complete admissions on time

This is the period when counselling and seat allotment for candidates who qualified in CET 2024 and NEET 2024 for admission to professional courses, including engineering and medical, will be carried out

Updated - July 01, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.
A file photo of candidates waiting for document verification in Bengaluru. The main responsibility of KEA is to conduct counselling and allot seats to students who qualify in competitive exams, a process that takes place in July, August and September. 

A file photo of candidates waiting for document verification in Bengaluru. The main responsibility of KEA is to conduct counselling and allot seats to students who qualify in competitive exams, a process that takes place in July, August and September.  | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to work on government holidays in July, August and September as the process of counselling and seat allotment will begin in a few days for the candidates who have qualified in CET 2024 and NEET 2024 for admission to professional courses, including engineering and medical.

KEA staff will work on all government holidays, including Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays, during these three months.

Employees working on holidays can get compensatory leave. The KEA has decided to give additional payment to the staff working on government holidays, if they do not get compensatory leave as well.

CET and NEET counselling to be held simultaneous this year too, but only in July

Earlier, the KEA, was only conducting the CET examination, counselling and seat allotment process for admission to professional courses in Karnataka. However, in recent years, the State Government has given the responsibility of recruitment to various departments through competitive examinations to the KEA. These were earlier conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Apart from this, KEA has been given the responsibility to conduct competitive examinations and select candidates for admission to class 6 in residential schools, including Morarji Desai Residential School, in Karnataka.

This year, out of 3,49,653 candidates who had registered for the UGCET 2024, a total of 3,10,314 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of this, 2,74,595 candidates were eligible for engineering courses, 2,15,965 for B.Sc. (Agriculture), 2,19,887 for B.V.Sc., 2,19,483 for B.N.Y.S., 2,78,919 for B.Pharma, 2,79,313 for Pharma-D, and 2,28,058 candidates qualified for B.Sc. nursing course.

Out of 1,50,171 candidates who appeared for UGNEET 2024 in Karnataka, 89,088 candidates qualified for admission to medical courses. All these candidates are to be counselled in the next three months and seats are to be allotted. This process will start in a few days.

In addition to all these, seats are to be allotted to candidates who qualified in PGCET for post-graduate engineering and MBA courses, and engineering lateral entry to those who have qualified in DCET. For most of the professional courses, the academic year 2024-25 will start in August, by which time the process of allotment of seats should be almost completed.

Prasanna H., Executive Director, KEA, said, “Besides CET, KEA is conducting competitive examinations for the recruitment of various departments in the government of Karnataka. The main responsibility of KEA is to conduct counselling and allot seats to candidates who qualify in the CET. As this process takes place in July, August and September, our staff are required to work even on government holidays during these months. Otherwise, we will not be able to complete all the processes within the stipulated time. This will cause problems for students. This is the peak time for us. Every day, we will receive calls from students and parents. Therefore, it has been decided to operate even on government holidays for these three months, which will be of great help to students and parents.”

