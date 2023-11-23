Karnataka Examination Authority announces PG-CET results; PSI recruitment exams on December 23 

November 23, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The results for the PG-CET examinations held for admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME and M.Tech were announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday. “The candidates can get detailed information on the KEA website,“ said S. Ramya, Executive Director KEA.

The KEA also announced that the re-examination for the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment will be held on December 23 in Bengaluru. “The re-examination is being conducted for PSI recruitment following the High Court order. Those who were eligible to take the previous exams are eligible to take the re-examinations too,” Ms. Ramya said.

The PSI recruitment exams for 545 posts were held on October 21. However, the provisional list of candidates announced after the exams were cancelled by the State government following the uncovering of a huge scam related to the examinations.

