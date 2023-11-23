HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Examination Authority announces PG-CET results; PSI recruitment exams on December 23 

November 23, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The results for the PG-CET examinations held for admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME and M.Tech were announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday. “The candidates can get detailed information on the KEA website,“ said S. Ramya, Executive Director KEA.

The KEA also announced that the re-examination for the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment will be held on December 23 in Bengaluru. “The re-examination is being conducted for PSI recruitment following the High Court order. Those who were eligible to take the previous exams are eligible to take the re-examinations too,” Ms. Ramya said.

The PSI recruitment exams for 545 posts were held on October 21. However, the provisional list of candidates announced after the exams were cancelled by the State government following the uncovering of a huge scam related to the examinations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.