Karnataka: Eshwarappa skips Modi’s rally, spends day visiting mutts and temples

March 18, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who declared his candidature for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate, skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shivamogga on Monday. However, the party had displayed his portrait on the dais along with that of other party leaders in Shivamogga district.

Senior leaders of the BJP had offered a formal invitation to Mr. Eshwarappa for the rally. However, he had turned down the invitation, stating that he would not attend the programme. He made it clear that his contest was not against Mr. Modi but to cleanse the party.

Mr. Eshwarappa visited temples and religious institutions at Bhadravati on the day.

Meanwhile, former Minister Kumar Bangarappa, who maintained distance from the BJP since his defeat in the Assembly polls last year, attended the rally. Mr. Bangarappa had not been taking part in BJP programmes the last year. There were reports that he would join the Congress and contest for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket.

However, senior leaders of the BJP maintained that Mr. Bangarappa was with the party and he would not quit. Mr. Bangarappa’s participation in the BJP’s campaign meeting has gained significance as his sister Geetha Shivarajkumar is the Congress candidate for Shivamogga.