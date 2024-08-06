‘Karnataka ESDM Brand’ launched in Mysuru

The Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Tuesday, August 6, conducted the first-ever ESDM Tech Yatra (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) in Mysuru. It is an initiative to showcase the readiness of the Mysuru cluster to the ESDM world and drive a potential investment pipeline into the cluster along with talent sourcing.

A group of 30-plus global and Indian companies, including Global Foundry, Marvell, TI, Schneider, Bosch, Teessolve, SLN Technologies, Aequs, from across India visited Mysuru and explored the ESDM EMC2.0, Lahari – test facility, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering-CoE, industry hubs, social infrastructure, companies such as Kaynes, AT & S, LTTS among others.

“The event was an opportunity for the industry to validate the business potential and be part of the growth journey from Karnataka. This is a strategic corridor which will drive ESDM manufacturing along with Bengaluru which is already a global hub for design and manufacturing,” the organisers said.

Mysuru The Big Tech Show-2024

The event also saw the unveiling of the 4th edition of Mysuru The Big TechShow 2024 and the launch of the Karnataka ESDM Brand, marking a significant milestone in the State’s journey towards becoming a global technology leader, a press release, mentioned here.

The annual event aims to elevate Karnataka’s ESDM sector globally by fostering collaboration among industry, startups, and academia. By showcasing Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor as a premier technology hub, the event seeks to highlight the business potential and attract significant investments exceeding ₹1,000 crore and generate over 5,000 new jobs, creating numerous job opportunities, promoting local innovation, and enhancing the sector’s global brand. The event will drive economic growth and position Mysuru as a Centre for Technological Advancement, the organisers said, in the release.

Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, said global leaders interacting with local industries and along with the new Karnataka ESDM Brand is enabling Mysuru-Bengaluru the Semicon Hub of India. Mysuru will become a Semicon manufacturing hub and Bengaluru is already the Semicon design hub of India, she added.

In the release, Sudhanva Dhananjaya, co-founder, Excelsoft Technologies and Lead Industry Anchor, KDEM Mysuru Cluster said, “Mysuru’s local ecosystem is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. Our growth story is marked by the rise of startups, and the expansion of tech and manufacturing companies, making Mysuru a prime destination for technological advancements.”

He said Mysuru The Big Tech Show 2024 is the 4th edition and will attract over 30+ global speakers, 500 industry delegates, over 100 companies from outside the clusters, 100+ startups, five country partners, 100 students, academic partners and all industry partners from the cluster – Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud, and Mandya.

“The Global Technology Centre (GTC) – a flagship project of the Government of Karnataka is being developed with provisions for 3,000 seats, covering an area of approximately 160,000 sq. ft. This will get operational by the end of 2024. We invite companies to explore this readiness and take early mover advantage,” said B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM.

V. Veerappan, Chairman, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, said, “We see Bengaluru as a design hub and Mysuru as a manufacturing hub. This Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is of strategic importance for India. In the coming years, we will see much more ESDM driven activities in the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor.”