Karnataka Environment Minister meets Finance Department officials, seeks additional funds

Published - July 12, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday held a meeting with Finance Department officials and sought additional funds to undertake various projects which include afforestation, wildlife habitat management, human-wildlife conflict mitigation, and forest demarcation and protection.

Presiding over the meeting, Mr. Khandre said that many detailed proposals have already been submitted regarding afforestation in non-forest areas and prevention of human-wildlife conflict and that there is a need to provide more funds to the Forest Department.

He said that human-wildlife conflict is increasing in the State and that weeds such as lantana are spreading widely in many forests, including in Nagarhole, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Bandipur, and Cauvery wildlife sanctuaries, which need to be cleared.

He added that elephants were venturing out of forest areas and that this issue could be addressed by installing rail barricades and solar fences and by creating moats.

