Karnataka emerges ‘top achiever’ in Ease of Doing Business rankings

Karnataka improved its position from 17th position to the top achiever slot

Karnataka has bagged the ‘Top Achiever’ position under the implementation of the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking of States/Union Territories released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Centre on Thursday.

This is the State’s best performance under the EoDB ranking since the inception of this assessment. Karnataka improved its position from 17th to the ‘Top Achiever’ rank along with Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Last year, after 100% implementation of 187 reforms suggested by the DPIIT, Karnataka faced a drastic fall in the State’s ranking from 8th position in 2017 to 17th position in 2019.

Commenting on the State’s ranking, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani said, "The State is extensively working towards simplification of government processes, as well as addressing feedback/grievances."

"The State rose up to this rank based on its ability to better implementation of varied reforms across areas ranging from the EoDB, to Affidavit Based Clearance. Land reforms, Central Inspection System, Single-Window Clearances to Sectoral policies," he said in a release.