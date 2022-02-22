Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission extends time for RPO compliance to September

Staff Reporter February 22, 2022 21:34 IST

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has extended the time for complying with the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) for the financial years 2020 and 2021 to September 30, 2022.

Though the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) said it does not require an extension as it has already complied with the RPO for the said financial years, there were others, such as the Indian Energy Exchange which sought for an extension for the obligated entities.

After examining the submissions, the KERC, in its order, said, “The Commission notes that the COVID pandemic continued in FY2021 and has affected the economy. Even though the economy started pickinh up in FY 2022, the onset of Omicron had an impact on the business environment due to imposition of strict COVID rules. In the above circumstances due to COVID and suspension of REC (renewable energy certificate) trading, some of the obligated entities were unable to meet the RPO in FY 20 and 2021 within the time stipulated.”

The Commission had earlier extended the time for compliance twice in 2020. REC trading resumed in November 2021. “A few obligated enetities approached the Commission seeking extension of time for complying with the RPO keeping in view the COVID situation and suspension of REC trading by the honourable Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (ATE),” the KERC said, adding that a public hearing was held following this, leading to the current decision.