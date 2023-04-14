Karnataka elections | Laxman Savadi’s induction into the Congress may be a mutually beneficial arrangement

April 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

It seems the induction of Laxman Savadi, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, into the Congress on Friday will be a mutually beneficial arrangement.

It is expected that he will get a chance to fight the Assembly polls from Athani. The Congress, in turn, hopes to benefit in constituencies in northwestern and northeastern Karnataka by the campaigns of Mr. Savadi, a Ganiga Lingayat leader.

Jarkiholi factor

Importantly, the possible reorganisation of the Congress under Mr. Savadi in the northern Karnataka region may also help the party to reduce the overarching influence of Satish Jarkiholi and groom another senior leader, instead.

The 63-year-old leader, who has been displaced from the Athani constituency due to the defection of Mahesh Kumathalli from the Congress to the BJP, will get a foothold back in his home constituency.

When Mr. Savadi addressed a huge rally of his supporters at the ground of a Lingayat mutt in Athani, he said, “I am leaving because I have suffered humiliation in the BJP for a long. In a way, the BJP has thrown me out.” His followers maintain that the development was brewing. “He took the decision to quit the ruling party after clear indications that Mr. Kumathalli would be re-nominated from Athani,” said a BJP leader.

From a year ago

This began around a year ago when some BJP legislators cross-voted for the party, in favour of the JD(S). However, Mr. Savadi believes that the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah helped him win by asking Congress MLAs to refrain from voting. “It seems he began to think then that the BJP high command was not with him as much as he thought,” said a BJP leader.

“Since the entry of Ramesh Jarkiholi and his follower Mr. Kumathalli to the political scene in Athani in 2019, the party organisation was divided into two distinct groups. The Jarkiholi brothers began running the party as a private organisation. Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi’s interference in Athani increased and he began appointing his loyalists to government and party offices in Athani. This angered Mr. Savadi’s followers,” said a member of the Athani City Municipal Corporation.

Some party workers loyal to Mr. Savadi said he was also worried about continuing his political legacy by assuring the political future of his children. “If the BJP were to continue Mr. Kumathalli for one or two terms, the Savadis had to let go of Athani completely. That is why he acted now,” said a follower.

Congress leaders hope to milk the popularity of Mr. Savadi and his influence over the Ganiga Lingayt voters in northern Karnataka. “His campaigns will help our candidates in at least a dozen constituencies between Belagavi and Kalaburagi,” a Congress MLC said. “Farmers usually grow groundnut and other oil seeds in the black soil belt between the Malaprabha and the Bheema. There are 12 to 14 taluks in this region where Ganiga Lingayats, the traditional oil-extracting community, are concentrated. BJP candidates in these areas have benefited from Mr. Savadi’s rallies here. Congress candidates will reap similar benefits now. Constituencies with higher concentration of Ganigas include Sindagi, Devara Hippargi, Babaleshwar, Kagwad, Jewargi, and Afzalpur,” said the leader.

In coop. sector

Another factor that may work in favour of Mr. Savadi is his long association with cooperative societies in the State. “He has served as an office-bearer in the Apex Bank and the Belagavi district central cooperative bank. The village-level cooperative societies organise farmers at the grassroots. Leaders who work with cooperative institutions tend to have significant influence over village societies,” said another Congress leader.

Banking on Modi

However, Mr. Kumathalli, BJP nominee from Athani, said Mr. Savadi’s shift to the Congress would not affect the BJP much. “It is true that he has pockets of influence. But I am confident that voters will choose me because of my work for five years and the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Kumathalli told The Hindu.