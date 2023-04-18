Karnataka elections | Kumaraswamy denies any plan to contest from Mandya

April 18, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MYSURU/Bengaluru

Amid speculation that he might contest from Mandya, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday clarified that he had no plans of contesting from anywhere besides Channapatna.

This comes in the backdrop of the JD(S), which was heaving a sigh of relief after sorting out the Hassan seat imbroglio, now being faced with the daunting task in the Mandya Assembly constituency, a crucial seat for the party.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said his party would field a woman farmer or a party worker if Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is supporting the BJP and predicted JD(S) rout in the coming elections, entered the poll fray in the Mandya Assembly constituency and would ensure the party’s victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not a big person like her (Ms. Sumalatha). The people of Mandya will give a fitting reply to the arrogant words,” he said, while responding to the MP’s recent remarks against him and the JD(S) MLAs from Mandya.

Meanwhile, in the JD(S), while legislator M. Srinivas was named as the candidate when the party released its first list in November 2022, hectic backroom negotiation is on to replace him owing to his poor health. This had also raised speculation over the possibility of Mr. Kumaraswamy contesting from Mandya. Though the party had swept all seven constituencies in Mandya district in 2018, it is facing challenges this time around.

Party sources said that though Mr. Srinivas had been declared as the candidate to prevent any early dissidence in the party, it had been decided that he would be replaced. “While he wanted the ticket to his son-in-law, there is strong opposition to his candidature from local party leaders. There are three more strong contenders for the ticket to which Mr. Srinivas is not agreeing. Instead, he is asking Mr. Kumaraswamy to contest in Mandya along with Channapatna.” Sources said that the party believes that contesting from two seats would send wrong signals, and could even weaken his chance at Channapatna where he is taking on BJP heavyweight C.P. Yogeshwar.

Another source said that it was also believed that Mr. Kumaraswamy contesting from Mandya would enhance the party’s chances in the district.