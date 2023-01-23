Karnataka elections: Congress to release its first list in Feb, second week

January 23, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst a demand from ticket aspirants and leaders alike, the Congress is expected to release its first list of candidates for about 150 seats in the second week of February before the arrival of leader Rahul Gandhi.

While the names of candidates of about 150 constituencies, including the 69 sitting legislators are likely to be cleared by the second week of February, candidates for the rest of the 74 constituencies will be announced later. As many as 1,450 aspirants have applied for tickets in 224 Assembly constituencies in the State.

“The candidature of the sitting legislators, those who lost the last poll with narrow margins and candidates with winnability factor will be announced in the 150 seats. There is consensus among AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar for these seats. There has been a demand within the party to announce the names early so that the candidates can prepare for the elections,” party sources said.

“Leaders had been appointed to each Lok Sabha constituencies and asked for panel of names for assembly segments falling under the parliamentary constituency. The pradesh election committee will screen the candidates here and will be announced by the central election committee by the second week of February second week.”

Further, sources said: “There are constituencies where Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Siddaramaiah, and Mr. Shivakumar are seeking tickets for their followers. There is intense competition in some of the seats for which candidates would be announced later. There are about 35 to 40 such seats.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Karnataka for electoral meetings after February 20 by which time the party would have released its first list. Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar have been asked to cover as many Assembly constituencies as possible by that time. Both will be touring North and South Karnataka separately too.