Karnataka elections: Civil Society Forum releases people’s manifesto in Bengaluru

April 01, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

While political parties are yet to release their manifesto for the people of Karnataka, various civil society groups are putting forward what people really expect from the electoral process. On April 1, the Civil Society Forum presented their manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 to all political parties.

Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha presided over the event where a coalition of civil society organisations and movements as well as individuals released a ‘people’s manifesto’ with the hope that political parties include the issues in their manifestos.

The ‘people’s manifesto’ has demands pertaining to administrative measures, curbing corruption, urban governance, housing and slums, panchayat raj, agriculture, right to food, health, education, labour issues, women’s right, rights of the differently-abled, environment, solid waste management, and transportation.

The manifesto advises political parties to have a commitment towards strengthening democracy. On religious freedom, the manifesto stated that there is an atmosphere of fear and apprehension in the minds of the common man because of hate politics.

It states: “The parties standing for election and coming to power should not indulge in hate politics, divisive sectarian and casteist agenda and polarisation. They should ensure peace, communal harmony and justice to all sections of society. There is a need for governments to denounce and take immediate action to halt, curb and control the growth and power of vigilante groups. History should not be distorted to serve divisive agendas. Everyone’s right to religious freedom to propagate and practice their faith, their right to eat food and wear clothes of their choice, their right to do business and carry on their livelihood should be equally available to all.”

Civil Society Forum released a statement: “We, as members of civil society organizations, wish to be the catalysts for change and are proposing the recommendations and proposals because we think it is time for us to speak and partner the rulers and educate voters. We cannot allow society to move ahead in the path of corruption, injustice, communalism and discrimination. We need to cherish, follow and uphold the ideals in the Constitution and swear by its tenets.”

