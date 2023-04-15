HamberMenu
Karnataka election: Sharad Pawar’s NCP jumps into poll fray; 4-5 sitting BJP MLAs in touch with us, says party’s State chief

NCP decision to fight polls separately in neighbouring State has resulted in speculation over whether the move might create a fresh schism within the tripartite MVA alliance in Maharashtra

April 15, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stepping into the Karnataka poll fray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on April 15 held a meeting with party leaders as well as NCP leaders and workers from Karnataka to finalise the plans for the upcoming Assembly election in the neighbouring State.

The NCP’s Karnataka State president Hari R. said that the party was set to contest on at least 40 of the 224 Assembly seats and claimed that a number of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators were keen to join Mr. Pawar’s party as the NCP’s ideology appealed to them.

“Just two days ago, a BJP MLC resigned and joined NCP saying that he liked the NCP’s ideology. At least four-five sitting MLAs are expected to leave BJP and join the NCP. A former Mayor of Bengaluru city is also likely to join the NCP,” said Mr. Hari, speaking in Mumbai.

He said that the NCP’s Karnataka team had come to meet Mr. Pawar in order to finalise tickets for the Karnataka Assembly election to be held on May 10.

“Many leaders who have quit the BJP are looking at the NCP favourably because of our ideology. We will give tickets to such candidates. We are looking to contest seats across Karnataka and not just the Marathi-speaking border areas,” said Mr. Hari.

The ruling BJP currently has 119 MLAs while Congress has 75 and the JD(S) has 28 seats.

While defections of several sitting BJP MLAs have given hope to the Congress, the decision of its allies like the NCP to fight separately has resulted in speculation whether Mr. Pawar’s move might create a fresh schism within the tripartite MVA alliance in Maharashtra (of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, the NCP and the Congress).

However, the NCP’s ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismissed suggestions that there would a rift within the MVA as a result of the NCP contesting polls separately in Karnataka.

“What if there has been no alliance there [in Karnataka]? We [Shiv Sena (UBT)] too are planning to contest polls in Karnataka. It is not going to affect the MVA in Maharashtra,” Mr. Raut said.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

