Karnataka Election Results 2023 | Congress ahead in all constituencies of Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts

May 13, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - MYSURU

The Congress party appears set to sweep the border district of Chamarajanagar while breaching the BJP’s fortress in Kodagu in the elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Around 11 a.m., the Congress party was leading in all four Assembly constituencies in Chamarajanagar district including in the Chamarajanagar segment, where BJP’s V. Somanna pitted against Congress party candidate C. Puttarangashetty, a former Minister.

Mr. Puttarangashetty of the Congress had polled 67,211 votes, while Mr. Somanna had secured 53,839 votes after the 13th round of counting.

Congress candidate in Hanur, R. Narendra, was leading over his nearest BJP rival Preethan K. N. by about 2,500 votes, while Congress candidate A. R. Krishnamurthy was leading over BJP’s N. Mahesh in Kollegal reserved Assembly seat after the 10th round of counting.

In Gundlupet, Congress party’s H M Ganesh Prasad had polled 19,161 votes against BJP’s sitting MLA Niranjan Kumar, who was trailing by securing 11,617 votes after third round of counting.

Congress set to breach Kodagu

The Congress also appears set to breach the saffron stronghold of Kodagu district by leading in both the constituencies of the district.

While Congress party’s Mantar Gowda had polled 43,418 votes in Madikeri, his BJP rival and sitting MLA Appachu Ranjan had secured 40,450 votes after 10th round of counting.

In Virajpet, Congress candidate A. S. Ponnanna was leading by more than 4,000 votes by securing 60,951 votes against BJP sitting MLA and former Speaker K. G. Bopaiah, who had polled 56,713 votes.