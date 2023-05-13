ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2023 | Emotional D. K. Shivakumar thanks Sonia, Gandhi family for ‘reposing faith’ in him

May 13, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar thanked the voters for having reposed faith in the Congress by giving us the majority

The Hindu Bureau

Screenshot of video where KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar spoke to media.

KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar on May 12 got emotional as Congress took the lead in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He thanked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family for their faith and trust.

“I had promised Sonia Gandhi that I will deliver Karnataka to Congress. I cannot forget when Ms. Gandhi came to meet me. The Gandhi family had reposed faith in me,” he said.

“I credit party workers and leaders, including Siddaramaiah for the victory. It was a collective work of the party,” Mr. Shivakumar said even as he broke down.

He also thanked the voters for having reposed faith in the Congress by giving them the majority.

“I don’t want to talk now. I am headed to Ramnagar to collect my victory certificate. I had sent my agent to collect the certificate, but our party workers want me to go there personally.”

