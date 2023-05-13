ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Election Results 2023 | Congress trails behind incumbent BJP in Bantwal, Puttur

May 13, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

In Mangaluru (Ullal) incumbent U. T. Khader of the Congress has polled 35,494 votes against Satish Kumpala of the BJP, who secured 20,248 votes

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai is battling incumbent Rajesh Naik of BJP in Bantwal. File | Photo Credit: H. S. MANJUNATH

Former minister and stalwart B. Ramanath Rai of the Congress is trailing in Bantwal by about 7,000 votes against incumbent Rajesh Naik of the BJP. While Mr. Rai polled 36,047 votes, Mr. Naik polled 43,802 votes at the end of the 8th round.

In Puttur, the home constituency of BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Sangh Parivar rebel Arun Kumar Puthila is leading by 449 votes against Ashok Kumar Rai of the Congress by securing 35,780 votes as against 35,131 votes. Asha Thimmappa of the BJP has polled 22,349 votes.

Minister V. Sunil Kumar continues to lead in Karkala, by polling 55,321 votes against Uday Shetty of the Congress, who got 52,604 votes at the end of the 11th round.

CONNECT WITH US