HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Election Results 2023 | Congress trails behind incumbent BJP in Bantwal, Puttur

In Mangaluru (Ullal) incumbent U. T. Khader of the Congress has polled 35,494 votes against Satish Kumpala of the BJP, who secured 20,248 votes

May 13, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai is battling incumbent Rajesh Naik of BJP in Bantwal. File

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai is battling incumbent Rajesh Naik of BJP in Bantwal. File | Photo Credit: H. S. MANJUNATH

Former minister and stalwart B. Ramanath Rai of the Congress is trailing in Bantwal by about 7,000 votes against incumbent Rajesh Naik of the BJP. While Mr. Rai polled 36,047 votes, Mr. Naik polled 43,802 votes at the end of the 8th round.

ALSO READ | Karnataka election results live

In Puttur, the home constituency of BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Sangh Parivar rebel Arun Kumar Puthila is leading by 449 votes against Ashok Kumar Rai of the Congress by securing 35,780 votes as against 35,131 votes. Asha Thimmappa of the BJP has polled 22,349 votes.

In Mangaluru (Ullal) incumbent U. T. Khader of the Congress has polled 35,494 votes against Satish Kumpala of the BJP, who secured 20,248 votes.

Minister V. Sunil Kumar continues to lead in Karkala, by polling 55,321 votes against Uday Shetty of the Congress, who got 52,604 votes at the end of the 11th round.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.