Karnataka Education Innovation Conference on Oct. 15

Bengaluru

International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) headquartered in United Kingdom, has organised "Karnataka Education Innovation Conference" (KEIC 2022) in association with the State Higher Education Council.

The conference which will be held on October 15 at Shangri-La Hotel would be inaugurated by Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Skill Development, according to a release by the Department.

The topics of discussion include "Beyond Borders: The Way Forward in the context of Internationalisation", among many others. The delegation led by Minister Narayan had recently visited London to participate in a Summit organised by World Education Forum. For further details one can visit https://www.keic2022.com