Karnataka Education Innovation Conference on Oct. 15

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 22:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) headquartered in United Kingdom, has organised "Karnataka Education Innovation Conference" (KEIC 2022) in association with the State Higher Education Council.

The conference which will be held on October 15 at Shangri-La Hotel would be inaugurated by Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Skill Development, according to a release by the Department.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The topics of discussion include "Beyond Borders: The Way Forward in the context of Internationalisation", among many others. The delegation led by Minister Narayan had recently visited London to participate in a Summit organised by World Education Forum. For further details one can visit https://www.keic2022.com

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app