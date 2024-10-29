Karnataka: ED concludes raids in MUDA ‘scam’, former commissioner questioned

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), probing the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, concluded its raids on multiple locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya on Tuesday.

A total of 10 premises linked to two former MUDA commissioners D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, realtors and middlemen Rakesh Papanna, Manjunath, and Jayaram, were raided. The ED had earlier raided MUDA offices in Mysuru on October 18.

Served notice

After the raids concluded, Mr. Natesh was served a notice under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, summoning him for questioning. He went to the ED office in Shantinagar on Tuesday evening where he was questioned for over four hours and he came out late in the night. Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar was not at his house when the ED officials raided his house on Monday morning. His location is not known, sources said.

MUDA had allotted 16 sites in Vijaynagar, Mysuru, to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in lieu of her 3.16 acres. The Lokayukta police filed an FIR against Mr. Siddaramaiah and his wife over the transaction. Based on this, the ED also filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Chief Minister on September 30.

Expanded scope

However, the ED is said to have expanded the scope of the probe to cover other alleged irregularities in MUDA, especially in allotting alternate sites under the 50:50 scheme. The three realtors raided on Monday and Tuesday are in no way connected to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife’s sites, but face similar allegations of either taking alternate sites or brokering such deals to others, sources said.