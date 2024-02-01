Karnataka: EC begins prep work for Lok Sabha polls on war footing

February 01, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

While political parties have set off their campaigns ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) has also begun poll preparations in full swing. Keeping the 2019 Lok Sabha election date as the base, the EC is working to ensure preparations are in place before the Election Commission of India announces the date.

General elections are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024. The previous general elections were held in April-May 2019. In Karnataka, the Lok Sabha polls for the 28 Parliamentary Constituencies were held on April 18 and April 23.

While the final electoral rolls have been published by the commission on January 22, continuous update of voters will continue till 10 days before the last date of filing nominations.

Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena told The Hindu that control and ballot units have been dispatched and received by all districts. “We have completed the first level checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in all districts. A mock poll has also been conducted in front of political parties and this will be followed by more rounds,” Mr. Meena said.

Polling booths and personnel

The process of physically verifying the 58,000 polling booths for assured minimum facilities such as water, power, entry/exit points, ventilation, and ramps is under way.

Nearly three lakh personnel are likely to participate in the entire election process. Mr. Meena said the commission is preparing an estimate of the total polling personnel required based on the government’s Human Resource Management System database.

“We have estimated that at least four polling personnel are required for every polling station and government employees will be deployed. This will be in addition to a buffer of 10% of the total personnel required,” he said.

The process of training election staff has already begun in the districts. Training of Expenditure Monitoring Officers and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) nodal officers is likely to be completed by February-end. “Training of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers has already been completed by the ECI. They will in turn train the other staff. Now, police training is going on,” he said.

Mr. Meena said the process of identifying “expenditure sensitive” pockets, in every Parliamentary constituency as per existing evidence, where political parties try to induce voters, has also been initiated.

Voter awareness

Mr. Meena said a short video capturing the diversity and cultural heritage of Karnataka has been prepared on the lines of a similar ECI video to create voter awareness. “This video titled Naa Bharatha is a Kannada version of the Main Bharat Hoon video prepared by the ECI. It will be displayed in all movie theatres during the intermission,” he added.