Karnataka earmarks over ₹100 cr. to implement Cyber Security Policy

Karnataka has unveiled the Cyber Security Policy, 2024, to combat rising cybercrimes, increase awareness, build skills, boost public-private collaboration and to deploy technologies to protect all digital infrastructure owned by the State and citizens.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and IT and Biotechnology, said the State government had set aside ₹103.87 crore for the next five years to implement the Cyber Security Policy. This would be met through the budgetary allocation of the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology, he said.

Focus areas

The policy would focus on key areas such as awareness and education, skill building, promotion of industry and start-ups, and partnerships for capacity building. The policy would also create an assurance framework, strengthen the regulatory framework, quickly respond to security threats, protect critical information, reduce supply-chain risks, and develop human resources, the Minister said at a media conference.

“The State government has crafted this policy to establish a resilient and secure cyberspace for our citizens and enterprises,” he said.

This policy was also reviewed by the Indian Institute of Science and drafted collaboratively by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science and Technology, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), and the Home Department in consultation with the industry.

Cisco to train 40,000 people

Mr. Kharge said to bolster cybersecurity skills and digital safety across the State, the government has roped in Cisco to train 40,000 (of which 20,000 will be women) people in cybersecurity skills and awareness.

“This underscores our commitment to building a robust talent pipeline to combat rising cyber threats,” he added.

Training programmes offered under this scheme would include CyberOps Associate meant for graduates and final year students to offer them in-depth knowledge and practical skills, cybersecurity essentials targeted at graduates and students to impart learning on how to protect digital assets, and introduction to cybersecurity, an industry course meant for graduates and students. This programme is expected to improve employability of youths in Karnataka in cybersecurity jobs.

Roundtable discussion

The launch also featured a roundtable discussion on ‘Strengthening national cyber resilience: Enhancing government and private sector partnerships in cybersecurity’ in which thought leaders from various sectors participated.

One of the leaders suggested that “sector-specific intelligence” was required to combat cybercrimes. For instance, in the healthcare sector, diagnostics lab reports were loosely controlled and it was an easy area for bad actors to attack to take away personal medical information. Also, some medical equipment that were sold in the market were prone to easy hacking. Another industry expert suggested that ethical use of technology should be made part of the school curriculum.

