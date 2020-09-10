Karnataka drug racket | Accused subjected to medical examination

Actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi, along with Viren Khanna, Rahul Thonse and Prashanth Ranka were taken to KC General Hospital

Continuing investigations into the drug racket, CCB officials on Thursday subjected the accused to medical examination to get evidence against them.

The accused, actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi, along with Viren Khanna, Rahul Thonse and Prashanth Ranka were taken to KC General Hospital, before they were escorted back to State home for women and CCB office for further investigations.

Ranka, a city-based businessman and alleged drug peddler, was arrested on Thursday before he was taken for medical examination. He was allegedly in touch with Ravi Shankar, a clerk at RTO in Jayanagar, and supplied drugs for high-end parties .

The officials also obtained details of the accused retrieved from their mobile phones, which had been deleted earlier.

Meanwhile, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) met CCB officials after they found that the accused have disproportionate assets, which, according to the officials, could be from the drug dealing.

CCB officials who carried search operations at party planner Viren Khanna’s house and found foreign currency. The officials also found that the accused organised high-end parties not only in metro cities across the country, but also abroad, a senior police officer said.

The CCB also said that Sanjjanaa and Ragini have many business ventures besides leading lavish lifestyles without doing much work. This needs to be probed in detail, an official said.

Another team of officials are gathering evidence against suspects who are family members of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen for their alleged links to the accused. “We are gathering more evidence against them before zeroing in on them,” a police officer said.

Nigerian held

In another operation, the Banashankari police, on Thursday, arrested a 35-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 10 grams of cocaine worth ₹80,000 from him. The accused, Ifeatu Monday Eze, was waiting for his customers near KIMS hospital to deliver the contraband. Based on a tip-off, a team of police arrested him. The police also recovered three mobile phones and ₹1,360 from him.

The accused did not have passport and visa with him, the police said. The police are now investigating to ascertain the source of drugs.