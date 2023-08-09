Karnataka: Dr. Manjunath lauds AIISH for addressing hearing problems in kids

August 09, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Renowned cardiologist and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research director C.N. Manjunath on Wednesday complimented the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, for addressing speech and hearing problems, especially among children. The institute has brought smiles back on the parents whose children suffered from hearing problems and was instrumental in bringing them to the mainstream, he added.

Inaugurating the 58th annual day celebrations of AIISH, Dr. Manjunath, who went around the facilities, said AIISH is a prestigious national institute. It has been successfully addressing hearing issues among infants and children as treatment at an early age helps overcome communication problems in later stages, he said.

“Nearly 5-15% of infants suffer from hearing issues at the time of birth. This needs to be treated early and experts at AIISH help in addressing the problems. It was also helping in addressing learning disabilities through certain interventions. It has been treating children and adults of all ages,” Dr. Manjunath said in his speech.

Singer Shree Harsha was the guest of honour at the function and M. Pushpavathi, director, AllSH, presided.

On the occasion, Dr. Manjunath released material prepared with the objective of focusing on human resource development, clinical services, research and public awareness on the communication disorders.

The manual of Communication Attitude Test in Hindi (CAT-H) and ‘Listening Training Unit Module’ for students were released along with other components. The listening module has been developed for undergraduate and graduate students posted in the listening training unit, Department of Audiology. The module provides basic information on the principles of listening training, strategies for developing listening skills, and different levels of listening skills.

Grade Level Assessment Test in Science for Grade VI, VII; Clinical Tutorials on Assessment and Management of Communication Disorders; Committee for Compilation and Development of Products from Research and Feeding and swallowing pamphlets series were also released.

The Clinical Tutorials on Assessment and Management of Communication Disorders for student clinicians in Speech-Language Pathology is developed as an outcome-driven education video resource. This helps in acquiring the clinical competence of student clinicians. To identify and develop clinically relevant and marketable products resulting from research projects conducted at the institute, a committee known as the “Committee for Compilation and Development of Products from Research” (CCDPR) has been established. The CCDPR identified eight projects to develop as products. These projects are the outcome of a research project carried out with grants received from AIISH Research Fund (ARF), a release from AIISH said.

The Centre for Swallowing Disorders at AIISH has developed three pamphlets that are aimed at creating awareness among the young mothers and their families about (1) safe breast feeding practices (in English), (2) signs of feeding problems (in English and Kannada) and another translated pamphlet on (3) the services available at the Centre for Swallowing Disorders for Dysphagia (in Malayalam). These pamphlets are prepared with the aim of public education and distribution among the target population in medical health care facilities, the AIISH said.

