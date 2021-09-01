Karnataka detects tuberculosis in 155 persons who recovered from COVID-19

Bengaluru

01 September 2021 12:28 IST

The number is substantial and a cause for concern, say officials in the Health Department

Following the detection of tuberculosis (TB) in 155 individuals who recovered from COVID-19 and their contacts in Karnataka, the Health Department is contemplating to issue an advisory for patients who recovered from COVID-19 to compulsorily get screened for TB if they have any symptoms.

The 155 cases, including 51 household contacts of recovered patients, were found to be positive for tuberculosis (TB) during the active case finding (ACF) campaign conducted from August 16 to 29.

State Joint Director (TB) Ramesh Chandra Reddy told The Hindu on August 31 that TB being detected in such a big number among COVID recovered individuals is a cause of concern. “Karnataka is the first State in the country to start a door-to-door survey to detect TB among COVID-19-recovered individuals and their household contacts. Based, on the results of this ACF campaign, we will issue an advisory asking people to mandatorily get screened for TB if they have symptoms post COVID-19 recovery,” he said.

COVID-19 and TB are respiratory diseases that manifest themselves with similar symptoms of cough, fever and difficulty breathing. Studies suggest that presence or history of TB increases the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, TB co-infection increases the risk of severe COVID-19 disease, and TB/SARS CoV-2 co-infection is associated with rapid and severe symptom development and disease progression with poor outcomes for both diseases. Both diseases require early detection and treatment to improve patient outcomes and reduce transmission among contacts and within communities, Dr Reddy said.

During the drive, health personnel visited 6,02,887 houses of COVID-recovered individuals and screened 5,37,333 individuals for TB. While 24,598 were found to be symptomatic, 104 were diagnosed with TB.

Of the 17,74,240 individuals among the household contacts of COVID-recovered persons who were screened during the drive, 8,523 were found to be symptomatic and 51 were diagnosed with TB.

The ACF campaign is conducted in a staggered manner and is likely to continue even after August 31 to cover the remaining COVID recovered individuals in the State. This campaign was launched after TB was detected in 24 recovered persons last month, he said.